Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Village cancels its first ever music festival

PUBLISHED: 13:12 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 07 August 2019

Rock and pop cover band, The Echo Chamber had been confirmed to perform at the music festival. Picture: Denver Music Festival

Rock and pop cover band, The Echo Chamber had been confirmed to perform at the music festival. Picture: Denver Music Festival

Archant

A village in Norfolk has had to cancel its first ever music festival.

The event was due to take place on the playing field at Denver, near Downham Market on Saturday, August 25.

Catch 22, The Echo Chamber, Stretch Soul Gang and Maisie Mae, were some of the acts that were confirmed to play.

You may also want to watch:

But the Denver playing field committee has now cancelled the Denver Music Festival following a lack of ticket sales.

A statement on the Denver Music Festival Facebook page said: "Please do accept our apologies and we would like to take this moment to thank everybody who helped to get this event off the ground especially the stall holders, food vendors, band members, everyone who bought tickets and behind the scenes.

"Hopefully we will try again next year and it will be a success."

Tickets that were purchased online have been refunded, however people who purchased them in person are being asked to contact the event organiser Alan Thurlbourne on 07810 778346.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reports of offer for French winger wide of the mark

Have Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke got their eye on Alexis Claude-Maurice? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Well-known floating restaurant to be moved after sitting empty for a year

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Harasser banned from talking to retail staff about his sexuality

Mere Street in Diss where Shand has been banned from. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘It was hellish’ - Couple caught dysentery holidaying at five-star resort featured in TUI’s TV adverts

Cindy and Stephen Greaves. Photo: Family submit/Simon Lennon

‘That’s a key piece of the jigsaw’ – City fans really pleased with addition of Amadou

Ibrahim Amadou in action against Valencia for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists