Village cancels its first ever music festival

Rock and pop cover band, The Echo Chamber had been confirmed to perform at the music festival. Picture: Denver Music Festival Archant

A village in Norfolk has had to cancel its first ever music festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event was due to take place on the playing field at Denver, near Downham Market on Saturday, August 25.

Catch 22, The Echo Chamber, Stretch Soul Gang and Maisie Mae, were some of the acts that were confirmed to play.

You may also want to watch:

But the Denver playing field committee has now cancelled the Denver Music Festival following a lack of ticket sales.

A statement on the Denver Music Festival Facebook page said: "Please do accept our apologies and we would like to take this moment to thank everybody who helped to get this event off the ground especially the stall holders, food vendors, band members, everyone who bought tickets and behind the scenes.

"Hopefully we will try again next year and it will be a success."

Tickets that were purchased online have been refunded, however people who purchased them in person are being asked to contact the event organiser Alan Thurlbourne on 07810 778346.