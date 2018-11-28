Family of Denver Clinton to focus on ‘making memories’ as brave boy comes to the end of his journey

Dereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton.

His story has been followed by thousands of well-wishers for the past six months.

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

But despite a mid-Norfolk community rallying together to support the family of Denver Clinton, the brave boy is now coming to the end of his journey.

The “happy and cheeky” four-year-old from Mattishall, near Dereham, has been battling an aggressive cancer since May this year.

And dozens joined forces earlier this year to build the tot a special garden in just three days .

He was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma and has been fighting the disease ever since by undergoing high doses of chemotherapy, bone marrow aspirations and blood transfusions.

Dereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton.

Unfortunately the family recently received the devastating news that Denver is no longer responding to treatment.

Close family friend, Jo Marshall, released a statement on the Facebook page Denver’s Journey.

She said: “It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we have come to the decision to let you all know the latest in Denver’s Journey. I’m struggling to find the right words to break it all to you but we feel the time has come.

“Wanda and the family received the devastating news that Denver is no longer responding to treatment. Denver’s tumour is just too aggressive and the consultants feel that no treatment will make a difference now and it’s time to make memories and every moment matter.

“We don’t know how long we have with the little man and now it’s all about enjoying every moment and keeping him comfortable and pain free.”

The family had been fundraising for the charity Solving Kids’ Cancer but will now be focusing their energies on Denver’s Last Wishes - raising money to help the family to make final memories together.

Back in August, Denver received a video message from The Voice judge Olly Murs .

Mrs Marshall added: “We want to thank you all for your continued support.

“We have lots planned in a short space of time for little man and my focus is on making him smile till the end.”

Denver is looking forward to turning on the Christmas lights in Dereham this Sunday December 2. The family have also organised a special festive event for him to take place the following week.

- If you would like to donate to Denver’s Last Wishes or offer any support in helping the family to make memories, please message Mrs Marshall via the Facebook page Denver’s Journey .