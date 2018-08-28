Search

Battling Denver Clinton, four, arrives in police van ahead of Dereham Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 19:09 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:09 02 December 2018

Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights with his sister Savannah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights with his sister Savannah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

A brave four-old boy who is battling a rare form of cancer switched-on the Christmas lights in Dereham, after arriving in a police van.

Denver Clinton, from Mattishall, who loves police cars, started the big countdown at 5pm on Sunday, December 2.

Denver Clinton, from Mattishall, who loves police cars, started the big countdown at 5pm on Sunday, December 2.

Kerry Doyle, from the Dereham Carnival Committee, which organised the event, said: “It went really well and Denver loved it. There was not a dry eye in the place. Everyone enjoyed it. We estimate that we had between 4,500 and 5,000 people at the event. We’ve had overwhelming support from the community.”

The switch-on event was part of a day of family fun, with craft stalls, live music, food and drink.

Denver was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma and has been fighting the disease ever since by undergoing high doses of chemotherapy, bone marrow aspirations and blood transfusions. Unfortunately, the family recently received the devastating news that Denver was no longer responding to treatment.

Five-year-old Harriet Noble and her brother Isaac, three, at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFive-year-old Harriet Noble and her brother Isaac, three, at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

