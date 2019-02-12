Search

Crowds set to gather for celebration of Denver Clinton’s life

PUBLISHED: 06:34 02 March 2019

Crowds are set to gather in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

The life of Dereham’s superhero Denver Clinton, who recently died from cancer aged four, is set to be remembered with a special celebration through the town.

The Celebration of Denver’s Life will start at 9.45am today at Neatherd Moor on Crown Road.

Supporters are asked to line the streets for Denver to pass by in style, with the aim of recreating Denver’s Superhero Walk , which took place in December, and parade through the town to St Nicholas Church.

People are being asked to “dress to impress Denver” and wear costumes and bright colours. Jeans are also welcomed but no black.

Once the procession reaches the church, people will then be asked to respect the family’s privacy and make their way home.

Denver’s mum Wanda Le Anne Clinton said: “For one last time, Denver will be passing through the town in style. We want the day to be a celebration of his life and together I hope we can make this a day to remember - let’s make him proud.”

