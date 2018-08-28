Brave Denver to join boxing star Billy Joe Saunders for ring walk at Manchester Arena fight

Denver Clinton and Denver's Day organiser Paul Sandford. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A Mattishall four-year-old whose inspirational battle with a rare cancer has seen his community rally round to raise thousands will be the special guest of a champion boxer at his next fight.

Little Denver Clinton was diagnosed with the disease in May but is now no longer responding to treatment.

His story has prompted Norwich City players, sporting stars and hundreds of Dereham residents to raise money for the tot to live his dreams in the time he has left.

And now brave Denver will join middleweight champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders at his next fight in Manchester.

Railway Tavern landlord, Paul Sandford, posted on the Denver’s Journey Facebook page: “Billy Joe Saunders has asked Denver to do his ring walk with him at his fight next Saturday at Manchester Arena.

“Denver and his family will be flown by private jet from Norwich and will be special guests at the fight.

“Another great experience for our super hero.”

