Plans to turn former Barclays bank into dental practice

Published: 11:46 AM February 24, 2021

The former Barclays branch in Wells-next-the-Sea could become a dental practice. - Credit: Google StreetView

A dental practice located on the outskirts of Wells-next-the-Sea could be moving into the town centre.

Compass Clinic, which is currently located at the Wells Community Hospital site on Mill Road, aims to move into the former Barclays bank in Station Road.

Compass has asked North Norfolk District Council for permission to convert the former bank branch, which closed in February 2019.

Compass' application says the move would improve access for patients and promote the use of public transport.

It states: "The building is currently vacant from its former use, so the opportunity presents itself to bring this established building back into use as part of the town, and for a much-needed local service.

"The proposed use will also see this access continue, with the benefit of an appointment system in place to ensure that a steady flow of patients come during opening hours, thus managing the parking situation in the area."

Plans show the practice would have two surgery rooms located in the former foyer/service area of the former bank.











