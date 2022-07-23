Drink driver arrested having not moved when lights went green

The case was heard at King's Lynn magistrates court - Credit: Chris Bishop

A vehicle sitting stationary at traffic lights when they turned to green led police to arrest a drink driver who was almost four times the limit, a court was told.

Deniss Jakusovs, 39, has been handed a 32-month ban and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work for the offence after admitting drink driving.

King's Lynn magistrates heard officers pulled alongside the BMW sitting at the green light in Lynn town centre on June 13 and asked Jakusovs to draw into a nearby car park in Austin Street.

Jakusovs gave a roadside reading of 117 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Following his arrest, the evidential reading was 134.

Solicitor George Sorrell described the defendant as a hard-working father-of-three who had become depressed following the recent death of a friend.

“He sought some comfort in alcohol. That’s his choice and how much he drinks at home, if it causes no trouble, is his business," he said.

“It’s also the business of his wife. Having consumed this amount of alcohol, there was an argument."

The court was told Jakusovs reacted to the argument by going off for a drive.

“It’s only good fortune that the police were alerted to him at the traffic lights,” added Mr Sorrell, who urged the bench not to give his client a custodial sentence as he was a “good family man and good, hard-working man”.

The unpaid work was set as part of a 12-month community order.

The length of driving ban for Jakusovs, of Brockley Green, Fairstead, can be cut by 32 weeks with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also told to pay £105 costs and £95 victim surcharge.