WATCH: Demolition of landmark seaside hotel

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:42 AM May 14, 2021   
The former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham is finally being demolished. 

The rooms of a once-grand seaside hotel are being revealed in a way they never have before - through the destructive power of a huge digger. 

The building on Sheringham seafront is finally being demolished after years of delays in order to make way for a new development of flats and shops. 

The hotel has occupied a prime spot at the top of the town's High Street for more than a century. It was originally called the Sea View Hotel and later the Shannocks, before closing down as the No.1 Bistro Bar more than decade ago. 

Drone footage filmed by Sheringham videographer Chris Taylor gives a unique view of the demolition, showing the exposed beams, bricks and walls being pulled apart behind a wrap of scaffolding.

The demolition follows years of delays and negotiations between the district council and the site's developers, Huddies Ltd.

Huddies' plan to redevelop the site into 10 flats and four commercial units was granted approval in 2017. 

North Norfolk District Council chief executive Steve Blatch said after the demolition as confirmed: “We are pleased that work is now progressing to demolish the derelict Shannocks Hotel paving the way for its replacement with an exciting new development which will enhance this key seafront location in Sheringham.”

A spokesperson for the developers said: "Huddies remains fully committed to delivering its vibrant and forward-looking vision for the redevelopment of the site at 1 High Street, Sheringham, and the agreement that has been reached between Huddies and North Norfolk District Council puts in place a framework of co-operation to achieve this by June 2023.

"Year-long negotiations came down to the wire and we are very grateful to everyone who was involved in getting the agreement over the line, particularly the solicitors for both sides whose tireless hard work made the agreement possible."

The building was given a fresh look for Sheringham's 'virtual carnival' last year. Artist Mel Ashcroft and Colin Seal painted colourful characters onto its facade. But in recent weeks the murals were painted over. 

The demolition of the former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham has started and is due to be finished by June 1.

The demolition of the former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham has started and is due to be finished by June 1. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A computer generated image of Huddies' plans for the former Shannocks Hotel in Sheringham. Picture:

A computer generated image of Huddies' plans for the former Shannocks Hotel in Sheringham. Picture: Lucas Hickman Smith - Credit: Archant

