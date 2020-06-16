Search

Norwich’s life-changing dementia research being discussed in online event

PUBLISHED: 11:13 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 16 June 2020

Dr Claire Bromley from Alzheimer�s Research UK will be speaking at the meeting. Picture: Alzheimer's Research

Archant

The progress of dementia research in Norwich is to be discussed in a free online event.

The event on Friday, June 26, is organised by members of the University of East Anglia (UEA) dementia research collaborative and will look at topics including the links between dementia and coronavirus and the impact on research.

Joining the discussion will be Professor Claire Goodman from the University of Hertfordshire, UEA’s Dr Wendy Hardeman and Dr Claire Bromley from Alzheimer’s Research UK. Members of the public will be able to ask questions.

Prof Michael Hornberger said: “With the number of people living with dementia around the world set to increase to 152 million by 2025, research is our best hope of changing this future.

“We hope members of the public take the opportunity to find out about the life-changing research is taking place here in Norwich, with a chance afterwards to put their questions to the experts.”

The free event will take place from 2-4pm. To join email dementia.research@uea.ac.uk.

