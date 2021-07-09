When to see the Delta Aquariids meteor shower

Published: 1:18 PM July 9, 2021

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is expected to be visible from around July 12 to August 23 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is set to light up the skies over Norfolk during the next month.

The shower is expected to be visible from around July 12 to August 23, with the peak falling on or near July 29.

It can produce around 20 meteors per hour at its peak but can also provide a number of meteors for several days before and after the peak.

The moon may pose a problem this year for keen watchers as its glare could hide the meteors, but the best chance of catching it is by viewing the shower after midnight in a dark location.

The meteors are most likely to be visible starting at 2am, peaking at around 3.30am.

Meteors are small chunks of debris, left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids, and when the earth passes through this it scoops up a number of the pieces and they then fall into the atmosphere.

These objects then burn up and appear as shooting stars in the sky.

August will also see meteor shower Perseids, which will peak on the night between August 12 and 13.