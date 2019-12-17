Revealed: The most popular Deliveroo dishes in Norwich

Everyone loves a takeaway as a nice treat, and many of those who live in Norwich often turn to Deliveroo to drop off their delicious dinners.

Customers have thousands of options for their meals, with more than 100 restaurants signed up to the app in the city.

But the bacon cheeseburger from Five Guys as topped the lot as the most popular dish to order among punters in Norwich in 2019, according to the food delivery giants.

It beat off competition from the chicken katsu curry at Wagamama and Burger King's bacon double cheese XL meal, which came in second and third respectively.

Every dish in the top 10 came from a different restaurant, hinting that customers in the city were happy to sample items from a number of different eateries in 2019.

Dishes from national chains such as KFC, Byron and Chopstix also proved popular, while offerings from local takeaways like Lotus House and Nanna Mexico made the top 10 as well.

As well as being a favorite of customers in Norwich, Five Guys have proven popular on a global scale.

Orders of its cheeseburgers in London is the most common request in the UK, and is also the second most frequently purchased in the world.

The poké signature super protéiné from Hawaiian restaurant Pokawa in Paris, France, proved to be the most popular dish ordered around the world this year.

The top 10 in Norwich:

1. Bacon cheeseburger from Five Guys

2. Chicken katsu curry from Wagamama

3. Bacon double cheese XL meal from Burger King

4. Two hot wings from KFC

5. Man v Bucket - Thanks Colonel from The Bucket List

6. The New Byron and fries from Byron

7. Pad thai from The House Authentic Thai Cuisine

8. Caramel chicken box from Chopstix

9. Chicken burrito from Nanna Mexico

10. Sweet and sour chicken balls from Lotus House