Deliveroo down in Norwich

Published: 7:55 PM December 10, 2020

Restaurants have lost out of dozens of orders after online food delivery giant Deliveroo crashed.

A message on the Deliveroo page for Norwich deliveries on Thursday, December 10 said: "There's a problem. We're really sorry. We're working to fix it as soon as possible. Please try again later."

Ying Kit, manager for Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse on Ber Street, Norwich, said: "We only have Deliveroo as a delivery platform so we cannot do any takeaway orders tonight."

Felicity Ralling, duty manager for Gourmet Burger Kitchen on Chapelfield Plain, Norwich, said: "We suspected it was down because people were calling us asking what was going on. We are doing what we can to keep the customers happy but it is not easy when something like this happens. We are probably going to lose a lot of business."

The restaurant uses Uber Eats and Just Eat but Miss Ralling said the majority of people ordered through Deliveroo.

Another city business which has suffered is Italian restaurant Zizzi, on Tombland.

Restaurant superviser Emily O'Callaghan said: "I suspected something was wrong after we hadn't heard from anyone. Everyone said it was really busy through Deliveroo last night."

Zizzi also uses Uber Eats and Just Eat.

None of the restaurants had heard from Deliveroo directly about the problem with the system.