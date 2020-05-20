Delia and Michael’s touching message to county’s adult social care workers

Representatives from Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation deliver gifts to Norfolk Care Association workers. Picture: NCFC NCFC

Some of the region’s crucial care workers have been rewarded for their dedication with gifts from Norwich City Football club.

The club, along with its charity the Community Sports Foundation, reached out to the Norfolk Care Association to show its gratitude for their work.

A number of their workers were gifted with cakes, signed shirts and a message of goodwill from majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones.

Christine Fuller, director of NorCa, said: “We were thrilled at the generosity and also the willingness to shine a light on the often overlooked social care workforce, who work day in, day out to support people in a variety of settings in the community.

“To see such joy that Norwich City and the Community Sports Foundation have brought to our care providers in Norfolk and Waveney has been truly overwhelming.”

The message from Delia and Michael read: “As the virus continues in its reach, everyone at Norwich City Football club would like you to know that we will never take for granted your dedication and selflessness. This gift comes with love and deep gratitude from the players, staff and supporters.”