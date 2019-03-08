Search

Advanced search

Warning of delays as 'essential and immediate' repairs continue on busy road

PUBLISHED: 13:40 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 03 October 2019

UK Power Networks are carrying out works on the B1532 London Road South in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

UK Power Networks are carrying out works on the B1532 London Road South in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned that they could face possible delays as work continues on a busy stretch of road.

The warning comes as UK Power Networks are carrying out works on the B1532 London Road South in Lowestoft.

With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between now and next Monday, October 7, two-way traffic control signals are in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

The work is being carried out "outside 582 London Road South."

It states that an "essential and immediate repair to low voltage mains cable affecting customers" is being carried out.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

200 jobs go as home improvement firm goes bust

Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading. Picture: Zenith Home Improvements

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

A night of thrilling contemporary dance as Rambert returns to Norwich

Rambert dance company performing In Your Rooms. Picture: Ben Rudick

‘I’ve just set myself on fire’ - Woman nearly dies after dress catches fire

Gill Baguley, right, thanked Nicola Ebbs and the EAAA team for saving her life. Pictures: David Bale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists