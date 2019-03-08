Warning of delays as 'essential and immediate' repairs continue on busy road

UK Power Networks are carrying out works on the B1532 London Road South in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that they could face possible delays as work continues on a busy stretch of road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes as UK Power Networks are carrying out works on the B1532 London Road South in Lowestoft.

With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between now and next Monday, October 7, two-way traffic control signals are in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

The work is being carried out "outside 582 London Road South."

It states that an "essential and immediate repair to low voltage mains cable affecting customers" is being carried out.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.