'Delays are likely': Warning over works on rural road

PUBLISHED: 12:02 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 15 September 2019

Multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation as BT carry out the work on the A143 Beccles Road at Fritton and St Olaves on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as work is carried out on a busy rural road.

BT will be carrying out the work on the A143 Beccles Road at Fritton next week.

Multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation as BT carry out the work on the A143 Beccles Road at Fritton and St Olaves on Monday, September 16.

According to the Norfolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out on Beccles Road and "10 metres north east of junction with New Road."

It states: "Access required to Openreach underground network for cabling and jointing work for provision of service.

"No excavation."

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

