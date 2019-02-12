Train fault causes disruption and delays between Norwich and London

A train fault at Stowmarket has caused delays on trains between Norwich and London.

Train travellers between Norwich and London are facing disruption because of a train fault.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said the a train fault at Stowmarket on Monday afternoon had forced line closures, causing delays and cancellations, with the lines closed.

They said the train which had suffered the fault had been moved off the mainline, so services between Ipswich and Norwich had resumed.

But they said services departing London Liverpool Street to Norwich and Norwich to London Liverpool Street will be disrupted. Disruption is likely to continue until 7pm.

The Ipswich to Cambridge and Cambridge to Ipswich services are also being affected by this problem.