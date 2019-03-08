Search

Traffic blocked on A47

PUBLISHED: 07:10 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:10 29 March 2019

The A47 is blocked between the A146 and A140. Picture: Denise Bradley

The A47 is blocked between the A146 and A140. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Traffic is blocked on Norfolk roads this morning.

Norfolk police said there were delays on A47 between A146 and A140 westbound due to a shed load.

The road is partially open, with one lane blocked, but police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible while recovery takes place.

The police tweeted: “Delays in the area whilst the backlog of traffic clears.”

