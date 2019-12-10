Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

Two incidents on roads on the outskirts of Norwich are causing delays for rush hour traffic.

A broken-down car on the A146 near Trowse is understood to be causing delays of up to two hours for motorists travelling into Norwich, with queues stretching back to Thurton.

Meanwhile there have been hold-ups on the westbound A47 near the A146 Trowse junction, where two cars are believed to have been involved in a collision.

