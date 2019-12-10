Search

Advanced search

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

PUBLISHED: 09:03 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 10 December 2019

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

Two incidents on roads on the outskirts of Norwich are causing delays for rush hour traffic.

A broken-down car on the A146 near Trowse is understood to be causing delays of up to two hours for motorists travelling into Norwich, with queues stretching back to Thurton.

Meanwhile there have been hold-ups on the westbound A47 near the A146 Trowse junction, where two cars are believed to have been involved in a collision.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists