'Delays are likely' warning to motorists

Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out the works for three days next week on the A1117 Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy stretch of road.

The work is set to take place for three days next week on the A1117 Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 3 traffic restrictions will be in place in Elm Tree Road, Ashburnham Way and Rosedale Gardens.

There will be multi-way traffic control signals in operation as the work is carried out close to the roundabout with Ashburnham Way on Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while work to "relay lead supply from stop tap to main in carriageway" is carried out along with other works.

