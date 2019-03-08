'Delays likely' warning during road closure

Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work on Long Road in Lowestoft between July 29 and August 2. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as part of a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as work is set to take place on Long Road in Lowestoft later this month.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between July 29 and August 2 traffic restrictions will be in place as parts of Long Road is closed and a diversion route is in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work to "replace district meter in footway" along with other associated works is carried out.

With the works due to be carried out close to Andaman Surgery in Long Road, access will be maintained to pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

A diversion route of about 3.2km will be put in place as the road is partly closed to traffic.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.