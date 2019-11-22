Search

Advanced search

Warning of delays for 'essential repair' work

PUBLISHED: 10:18 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 22 November 2019

UK Power Networks is carrying out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

UK Power Networks is carrying out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect possible delays as emergency work continues on a busy road.

It comes as UK Power Networks carries out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

The work, which started on Wednesday morning, is due to continue until Tuesday, November 26.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place outside 302 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft following a network operations fault.

With the work continuing, traffic control is in operation at the scene.

It states: "Essential repair of electricity cables powering street lighting/furniture" along with other associated works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

The Killers tickets already being resold for more than double the price

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

‘It’s horrendous’ - traders take a hit as gas works continue

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists