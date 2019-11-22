Warning of delays for 'essential repair' work

UK Power Networks is carrying out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect possible delays as emergency work continues on a busy road.

It comes as UK Power Networks carries out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

The work, which started on Wednesday morning, is due to continue until Tuesday, November 26.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place outside 302 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft following a network operations fault.

With the work continuing, traffic control is in operation at the scene.

It states: "Essential repair of electricity cables powering street lighting/furniture" along with other associated works.

