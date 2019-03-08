‘Delays likely’ warning as road repairs are carried out

Road repairs will be taking place along Wash Lane and Field Lane in Kessingland next week. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as two roads are temporarily closed and traffic is diverted.

Road repairs will be taking place along Field Lane and Wash Lane, #Kessingland between 15 and 18 April 2019, please see below for further details. #SuffolkRpeairs pic.twitter.com/PiJNDdnvkx — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) April 8, 2019

Road repairs will be taking place along Field Lane and Wash Lane in Kessingland next week.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted that the work will take place “between April 15 and April 18 from around 9.30am to 3pm” in two phases.

Phase one of the works will see road repairs carried out to the entire length of Field Lane before similar work is carried out for phase two in Wash Lane.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “This is necessary to improve the existing road surface and prepare for surface dressing taking place at a later date. Phase two will start on completion of phase one.

“The road will be temporarily closed to through traffic for the duration of the works. Access to properties and businesses will be available but controlled by staff on site.”

During the period of the closure, traffic will be diverted via Wash Lane, Church Lane, High Street and vice versa during the first phase of work, with traffic diverted via Church Lane, High Street, Field Lane and vice versa for the second phase of the work.

The spokesman added: “On street parking will be restricted to allow the repairs to be carried out unobstructed,” the spokesman added.