Delays expected on A47 after three vehicle crash

Police are responding to a three car collision on the A47 near the Brundall roundabout.

Police were called to the scene at around 4pm to reports of an accident heading towards Norwich.

Three cars are involved in the collision and there are no injuries.

One lane of the A47 is still open but police have described traffic flow as being slow.

Recovery arrived onto the scene at 4.10pm and it is hoped the road will be clear by 4.50pm.