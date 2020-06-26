Search

Delays expected after crash on Norwich ring road

PUBLISHED: 10:56 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 26 June 2020

A BMW and another car were involved in a crash on Mile Cross Lane on Friday morning. Picture: Google

A BMW and another car were involved in a crash on Mile Cross Lane on Friday morning. Picture: Google

Emergency services are currently on scene after a crash on the Norwich Ring Road.

Police officers and fire crews were called to the A1042 Mile Cross Lane at around 9.30am on Friday after reports of a BMW being involved in a crash with another car.

It is believed that no-one involved sustained any injuries, through police and fire remain on scene as of 10.30am.

Recovery vehicles have been called to remove the damaged cars, with drivers warned to expect delays if travelling through the area.

• To keep track of traffic in Norfolk, visit our live traffic map.

