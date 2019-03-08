Search

Delays expected as police escort abnormal load along A47

PUBLISHED: 07:21 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 08 October 2019

Police are escorting an abnormal load between Great Yarmouth and Beccles this morning. Picture: James Bass

Police are escorting an abnormal load between Great Yarmouth and Beccles this morning. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being warned they could face delays this morning as an abnormal load is transported through the county.

Police will escort a large vehicle weighing 40,000kg and measuring 16.5m long along the A47 from Gt Yarmouth to Beccles from 9.30 this morning.

Routes affected by the escort will include, Morton Peto Way, Gapton Hall Rd, A47, A146, A143, A146, B1127 and local roads to Ellough Airfield in Beccles.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.

