Delays expected as police escort abnormal load along A47

Police are escorting an abnormal load between Great Yarmouth and Beccles this morning. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Motorists are being warned they could face delays this morning as an abnormal load is transported through the county.

Abnormal load travelling through the county this morning at 9.30am

Police will escort a large vehicle weighing 40,000kg and measuring 16.5m long along the A47 from Gt Yarmouth to Beccles from 9.30 this morning.

Routes affected by the escort will include, Morton Peto Way, Gapton Hall Rd, A47, A146, A143, A146, B1127 and local roads to Ellough Airfield in Beccles.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.