Delays on busy junction following reports of crash

There are reports of a crash at a junction near Attleborough. Picture: Archant library. Archant

Motorists have been warned of delays after reports of a crash on a busy junction.

Service X6 - 17:30 Attleborough to Norwich is running around 25-30 minutes late due to an RTC closing the road between Attleborough and Great Ellingham on its previous journey. Bus has a long diversion to take to get back to Attleborough but is now on its way to you. Apologies! — Konectbus (@konectbuses) November 14, 2019

Bus service Konectbus said on Twitter its X6 service was running around 25 to 30 minutes late because of a crash between Attleborough and Great Ellingham which closed a road.

There are reports on an Attleborough community Facebook page that a motorbike and car were involved in the crash.

More to follow.