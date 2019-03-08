Search

Advanced search

Delays on busy junction following reports of crash

PUBLISHED: 19:13 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 14 November 2019

There are reports of a crash at a junction near Attleborough. Picture: Archant library.

There are reports of a crash at a junction near Attleborough. Picture: Archant library.

Archant

Motorists have been warned of delays after reports of a crash on a busy junction.

Bus service Konectbus said on Twitter its X6 service was running around 25 to 30 minutes late because of a crash between Attleborough and Great Ellingham which closed a road.

You may also want to watch:

The tweet said: "Service X6 - 17:30 Attleborough to Norwich is running around 25-30 minutes late due to an RTC closing the road between Attleborough and Great Ellingham on its previous journey. Bus has a long diversion to take to get back to Attleborough but is now on its way to you."

There are reports on an Attleborough community Facebook page that a motorbike and car were involved in the crash.

More to follow.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Relief as A47 Bascule Bridge reopens following ‘fault’

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a “technical fault”. Picture: Lowestoft Central

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus company calls for action after unruly schoolchildren ‘run riot’ on town route

A school and a bus company are looking at ways to tackle children's unruly behaviour on buses. One driver said they were

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Getting ready to celebrate the Sportlink GP Series in style

Action from the Valentine's 10k earlier this year - part of the excellent Sportlink Grand Prix Series. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Delays on busy junction following reports of crash

There are reports of a crash at a junction near Attleborough. Picture: Archant library.

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists