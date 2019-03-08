Delays on busy junction following reports of crash
PUBLISHED: 19:13 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 14 November 2019

Motorists have been warned of delays after reports of a crash on a busy junction.
Bus service Konectbus said on Twitter its X6 service was running around 25 to 30 minutes late because of a crash between Attleborough and Great Ellingham which closed a road.
The tweet said: "Service X6 - 17:30 Attleborough to Norwich is running around 25-30 minutes late due to an RTC closing the road between Attleborough and Great Ellingham on its previous journey. Bus has a long diversion to take to get back to Attleborough but is now on its way to you."
There are reports on an Attleborough community Facebook page that a motorbike and car were involved in the crash.
More to follow.
