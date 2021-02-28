Drivers face delays following traffic accident on junction
Published: 6:13 PM February 28, 2021
Drivers faced delays following a traffic accident at a busy junction near Acle.
Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm on Sunday, February 28, to the B1152 Main Road, in Billockby, close to the A1064 junction.
Many drivers faced delays while vehicle recovery was in progress.
A Norfolk police spokesperson said: “It was a minor crash."
He added that there were delays because of drivers having to navigate around the accident.
The road was cleared by 6pm.
