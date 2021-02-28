Published: 6:13 PM February 28, 2021

Police at the scene of an accident on the A1064 at the junction with the B1152, Billockby near Acle, causing a substantial tailback of traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Drivers faced delays following a traffic accident at a busy junction near Acle.

Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm on Sunday, February 28, to the B1152 Main Road, in Billockby, close to the A1064 junction.

Many drivers faced delays while vehicle recovery was in progress.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: “It was a minor crash."

He added that there were delays because of drivers having to navigate around the accident.

The road was cleared by 6pm.