Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Warning of delays as work is set to be carried out on busy road

PUBLISHED: 16:10 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 24 June 2019

Work is set to take place on the B1532 road at London Road South in Lowestoft, at The Avenue and London Road South junction, on Thursday, June 27. Picture: Google Images

Work is set to take place on the B1532 road at London Road South in Lowestoft, at The Avenue and London Road South junction, on Thursday, June 27. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy road.

It comes as work is set to take place on the B1532 road at London Road South in Lowestoft this week.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the work on Thursday, June 27 traffic control stop and go boards will be in operation as the work is carried out at The Avenue and London Road South junction.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work to clear blocked gullies is carried out.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich restaurant set for vegan takeover

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe used to run Bia Vegan Diner on Norwich Market but have moved on to serving in other locations. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family which ran puppy farm set to be sentenced today

Zoe Rushmer at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Man caught with hammer and knife in town centre arcade

Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists