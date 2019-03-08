Warning of delays as work is set to be carried out on busy road

Work is set to take place on the B1532 road at London Road South in Lowestoft, at The Avenue and London Road South junction, on Thursday, June 27. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy road.

It comes as work is set to take place on the B1532 road at London Road South in Lowestoft this week.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the work on Thursday, June 27 traffic control stop and go boards will be in operation as the work is carried out at The Avenue and London Road South junction.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work to clear blocked gullies is carried out.

