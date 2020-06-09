Disruption to rail services after train hits deer

Passengers travelling from Norfolk to Stansted Airport can expect disruption after a train hit a deer.

Greater Anglia reported on Tuesday (June 9) morning that its 8.33am service from Norwich to Stansted had been delayed at Thetford due to “animals on the line”.

The train departed Thetford 16 minutes later than scheduled, and the operator later said a deer had been hit on the approach to Thetford railway station.

The line is now open as usual, but Greater Anglia added that services running through Thetford may be delayed or revised until around 12pm.

Customers are encouraged to check the Greater Anglia website for the latest travel information.

