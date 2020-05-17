Slight delays on A11 roundabout after car fuel leak on slip road

A generic view of the Thickthorn roundabout sign on the A11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Traffic has been slowed down slightly on a busy roundabout after a car was leaking fuel.

The problem took place on the A47 slip road, from the Great Yarmouth direction, onto the A11 Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich just before 4.30pm on Sunday, May 17.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said crews from Earlham and Carrow were called out but had left the scene at around 5pm.

