Delays after two-vehicle crash on A11 slip road

Traffic off the A11 has been delayed after a crash on a busy slip road.

The two-vehicle accident took place on the road from the dual carriageway onto the B1135 in Wymondham, close to the Norfolk Police headquarters, at 7.45am on Thursday, January 16.

An eyewitness said he had seen a black hatchback which had crashed into a lamppost on the slip road and police officers were on the scene.

He added that traffic on the A11 could get past but it was impacted by the crash.

Wymondham firefighters were called and Norfolk police officers are still on scene.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said no-one was injured and the cars had been taken off the slip road.

She added the vehicles were expected to be recovered by 9am on January 16.

