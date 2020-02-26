Search

Advanced search

Updated

Delays on A11 after crash

PUBLISHED: 09:01 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 26 February 2020

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a crash. Picture Google.

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a crash. Picture Google.

Archant

Drivers faced delays on the A11 after a crash this morning.

It happened in the Norwich-bound land near Station Road at Wymondham close to the NFU building.

There were conflicting reports on how many vehicles were involved, with Highways England saying four and Norfolk police saying three.

Norfolk police said two lorries and car had crashes, at just before 6am today (Wednesday, February 26).

There was a lot of debris on the road and the road was partly closed.

Highways England had tweeted: #A11 northbound from #Wymondham (B1135) to #Thickthorn roundabout, @NorfolkPolice have closed lane 1 to clear a 4 vehicle road traffic collision. Our Highways Maintenance teams are en-route damage to the road surface. Please approach with caution! #A47 #Cringleford #Norwich."

Norfolk police said that by 8.30am the vehicles had been recovered, but that there were still tailbacks while traffic cleared.

While people were hurt in the crash, police said none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

For live travel updates click here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Delays on A11 after crash

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a crash. Picture Google.

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Data guru’s table claims Canaries should be 16th in the Premier League

Norwich City were beaten 3-0 at Wolves on Sunday to remain seven points adrift of safety in the Premier League table Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24