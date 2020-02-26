Delays on A11 after crash

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a crash. Picture Google. Archant

Drivers faced delays on the A11 after a crash this morning.

It happened in the Norwich-bound land near Station Road at Wymondham close to the NFU building.

There were conflicting reports on how many vehicles were involved, with Highways England saying four and Norfolk police saying three.

Norfolk police said two lorries and car had crashes, at just before 6am today (Wednesday, February 26).

There was a lot of debris on the road and the road was partly closed.

Highways England had tweeted: #A11 northbound from #Wymondham (B1135) to #Thickthorn roundabout, @NorfolkPolice have closed lane 1 to clear a 4 vehicle road traffic collision. Our Highways Maintenance teams are en-route damage to the road surface. Please approach with caution! #A47 #Cringleford #Norwich."

Norfolk police said that by 8.30am the vehicles had been recovered, but that there were still tailbacks while traffic cleared.

While people were hurt in the crash, police said none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

