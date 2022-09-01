Concerns over 'tragic effect' of bird flu on wild coastal colonies

Hundreds of sandwich terns were found dead at Scolt Head Island, near Brancaster, after a bird flu outbreak in July - Credit: Nicholas Brown / iWitness24

Conservationists warned that new government guidance to curb wild outbreaks of bird flu is "too little, too late" for many threatened seabird colonies.

The last year has seen an unprecedented number of avian influenza cases in the UK, sparking mass culls at commercial poultry farms, with the most recent East Anglian case confirmed last month at Gayton near King's Lynn.

But the disease has also ripped through wild breeding colonies of seabirds, including killing hundreds of sandwich terns at Scolt Head Island, near Brancaster.

That species has an amber conservation status, but elsewhere in the country there are concerns for red-listed birds including roseate terns and puffins.

Defra has set out new guidance to mitigate the impact of bird flu in the wild, including advice for landowners on how to safeguard natural areas and speed up the response to any outbreaks.

It also sets out the government approach to monitoring and better understanding the spread of avian influenza in wild populations.

Rosie Hails is director of science and nature at the National Trust, which has seen devastating outbreaks at some of the sites it manages.

She welcomed the strategy but added: "However, a lot of the guidance is too little, too late, and we still want to see advice for landowners on best practice in disease management in wild birds, particularly around the collection and removal of dead birds, suspected to have succumbed to the disease, for biosecurity and transmission prevention."

The current outbreak of avian influenza, which began in October last year, is the longest and largest on record in the UK, continuing beyond the normal winter period for the disease and hitting wild birds and breeding colonies of seabirds not normally affected.

Monitoring by the Animal and Health Plant Agency has shown more than 1,500 dead wild birds had been found testing positive for the disease, recovered from more than 360 locations and including 61 species.

Defra biosecurity minister Lord Benyon said: "Our wild birds are facing exceptional pressures from avian flu this year and we have seen the tragic effect it has had - particularly on our seabird colonies.

"We are funding a science programme to try and better understand how avian influenza is spreading in wild birds and today's guidance will help land managers, ornithologists and the public manage some of the issues we are facing."

Health agencies advise that although avian influenza is devastating to bird flocks, the risk to human health and food safety is very low.

Anyone who finds dead wild birds should not touch them, but report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.