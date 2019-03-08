Deer rescued from river in Norwich by member of the public

Riverside Walk in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A member of the public has rescued a deer from the river in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at just after 8.20pm on Friday (July 5) following reports of a deer in the water at Riverside close to Norwich's railway station.

The animal had been thrashing about in the water and was getting carried downstream but a member of the public managed to get the deer out of the water.

A fire officer attended the incident and provided advice before the RSPCA arrived.

Meanwhile at just after 10pm a fire crew from Carrow attended to an alarm activation on Bethel Street.

This however turned out to be a false alarm.

Elsewhere, an appliance from Carrow attended a report of a vehicle fire on the A47 at Trowse at about 4.45pm on Friday (July 5)

However the fire was extinguished before the fire brigade arrived.