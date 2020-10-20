Search

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence

PUBLISHED: 06:37 20 October 2020

Firefighters rescued a deer stuck in a fence on East Winch Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Google

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a deer stuck in a fence.

The animal was trapped in a fence on East Winch Road in King’s Lynn.

A crew from King’s Lynn attended the incident after receiving the call on Monday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The call was received at 8.49am and a crew from King’s Lynn rescued a deer from a fence on East Winch Road using hydraulic rescue equipment.

“The stop message was received at 9.06.”

