Firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence
PUBLISHED: 06:37 20 October 2020
Archant
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a deer stuck in a fence.
The animal was trapped in a fence on East Winch Road in King’s Lynn.
A crew from King’s Lynn attended the incident after receiving the call on Monday.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The call was received at 8.49am and a crew from King’s Lynn rescued a deer from a fence on East Winch Road using hydraulic rescue equipment.
“The stop message was received at 9.06.”
