Deer rescued after getting caught in iron gates
PUBLISHED: 12:56 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 05 November 2018
Archant
A deer has had to be released from iron gates in a residential road in a Norfolk town.
Hazell Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
The stricken animal was rescued by a Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew from the spot where it got caught in Hazell Road, North Walsham.
It happened at around 11.30am yesterday (Sunday, November 4).
Hazell Road is a residential street in North Walsham’s north.