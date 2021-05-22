Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings

Published: 8:57 AM May 22, 2021

File picture of a muntjac deer. Firefighters in Norfolk were called to rescue a deer stuck in railings in Blakeney. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A deer has been rescued after it became stuck in railings in north Norfolk.

Firefighters from Holt were called out to Wiveton Road, Blakeney at just after 6.15am on Saturday (May 22).

The crew used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the animal.

Animal call outs are not all that uncommon for firefighters in the county.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's animal rescue team had a busy year in 2018, being called upon more than 160 times.

They were called upon 161 times to come to the aid of an animal in distress; though their services were not required at all of the incidents.

This saw 2018 eclipsing the previous two years in terms of the number of times it was called to rescue an animal.

In 2017, there were 128 incidents and in 2016 there were 138 animal rescues.

Among 2017's rescues were a fox trapped in barbed wire, a cat trapped behind a dresser and five ducklings down a drain.



