News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:57 AM May 22, 2021   
munjac deer

File picture of a muntjac deer. Firefighters in Norfolk were called to rescue a deer stuck in railings in Blakeney. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A deer has been rescued after it became stuck in railings in north Norfolk.

Firefighters from Holt were called out to Wiveton Road, Blakeney at just after 6.15am on Saturday (May 22).

The crew used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the animal.

Animal call outs are not all that uncommon for firefighters in the county.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's animal rescue team had a busy year in 2018, being called upon more than 160 times.

They were called upon 161 times to come to the aid of an animal in distress; though their services were not required at all of the incidents.

This saw 2018 eclipsing the previous two years in terms of the number of times it was called to rescue an animal.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
  2. 2 Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter
  3. 3 Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles
  1. 4 'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists
  2. 5 Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder
  3. 6 City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'
  4. 7 Drug dealer tasered after glassing man and robbing woman
  5. 8 Person injured and road blocked as car, van and HGV crash
  6. 9 Ex-Canaries striker ends talk of Ipswich return with Championship deal
  7. 10 Live in a converted Victorian workhouse for sale for £95,000

In 2017, there were 128 incidents and in 2016 there were 138 animal rescues.

Among 2017's rescues were a fox trapped in barbed wire, a cat trapped behind a dresser and five ducklings down a drain.


North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died last week. Photo: Library

Mum arrested for crime she didn't commit - in city she's never been to

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Alan Ludar-Smith, 46, was handed down a three year, four-month sentence, at Norwich Crown Court.

Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences

Christine Cunningham

person
Phil Cutter of The Murderers discovered that customers had snuck booze into his pub

'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Richard Harper, former MD of Apple International Inc Ltd

Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon