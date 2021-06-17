Video
Deer spotted swimming in sea on Norfolk coast
- Credit: Lucy Boakes
Not only humans took a dip in the sea this week as temperatures soared, with a deer spotted swimming on the Norfolk coast.
Lucy Boakes, 37, from Sutton, visited Cart Gap beach, between Happisburgh and Eccles-on-Sea, on Wednesday evening with her partner Pete and son Oliver.
Around 8.30pm, she spotted an animal swimming in the sea, which she first though was a dog.
She then spoke to other onlookers on the beach who said it was a deer and that they had spotted it coming down from the dunes by the car park.
Mrs Boakes said: "They said it was a deer and had been there a good 20 minutes - I didn't know deer could swim and definitely not in salt water.
"It was a bit shocked when it came out as there were a lot of people around but it looked fine."
Most Read
- 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 2 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
- 3 Man in 20s drowned in country park lake
- 4 Bungling car thieves dump £92,000 Range Rover
- 5 Norwich bar gets back licence after tearful appeal by owner
- 6 Woman hit with £900 vet bill after dog gets 'stoned' on park cannabis stash
- 7 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
- 8 Shock as cleaner finds a snake in house
- 9 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
- 10 An exit not entirely of his own making for City commercial chief