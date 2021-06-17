Deer spotted swimming in sea on Norfolk coast

Video

Published: 10:52 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM June 17, 2021

A deer was spotted in the sea at Cart Gap beach. - Credit: Lucy Boakes

Not only humans took a dip in the sea this week as temperatures soared, with a deer spotted swimming on the Norfolk coast.

Lucy Boakes, 37, from Sutton, visited Cart Gap beach, between Happisburgh and Eccles-on-Sea, on Wednesday evening with her partner Pete and son Oliver.

Around 8.30pm, she spotted an animal swimming in the sea, which she first though was a dog.

A deer was spotted swimming at Cart Gap beach for around 20 minutes. - Credit: Lucy Boakes

She then spoke to other onlookers on the beach who said it was a deer and that they had spotted it coming down from the dunes by the car park.

Mrs Boakes said: "They said it was a deer and had been there a good 20 minutes - I didn't know deer could swim and definitely not in salt water.

"It was a bit shocked when it came out as there were a lot of people around but it looked fine."



