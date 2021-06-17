News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Deer spotted swimming in sea on Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:52 AM June 17, 2021    Updated: 11:05 AM June 17, 2021
A deer was spotted in the sea at Cart Gap beach. 

A deer was spotted in the sea at Cart Gap beach. - Credit: Lucy Boakes

Not only humans took a dip in the sea this week as temperatures soared, with a deer spotted swimming on the Norfolk coast.

Lucy Boakes, 37, from Sutton, visited Cart Gap beach, between Happisburgh and Eccles-on-Sea, on Wednesday evening with her partner Pete and son Oliver.

Around 8.30pm, she spotted an animal swimming in the sea, which she first though was a dog.

A deer was spotted swimming at Cart Gap beach for around 20 minutes. 

A deer was spotted swimming at Cart Gap beach for around 20 minutes. - Credit: Lucy Boakes

She then spoke to other onlookers on the beach who said it was a deer and that they had spotted it coming down from the dunes by the car park.

Mrs Boakes said: "They said it was a deer and had been there a good 20 minutes - I didn't know deer could swim and definitely not in salt water.

"It was a bit shocked when it came out as there were a lot of people around but it looked fine."


Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  2. 2 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  3. 3 Man in 20s drowned in country park lake
  1. 4 Bungling car thieves dump £92,000 Range Rover
  2. 5 Norwich bar gets back licence after tearful appeal by owner
  3. 6 Woman hit with £900 vet bill after dog gets 'stoned' on park cannabis stash
  4. 7 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  5. 8 Shock as cleaner finds a snake in house
  6. 9 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
  7. 10 An exit not entirely of his own making for City commercial chief
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus cases continue to rise across all areas of Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Coronavirus

Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Norfolk Live

Hundreds of volunteers search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus