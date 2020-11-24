Published: 7:30 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020

Deer cross the road in Suffolk - East Anglia is the UK epicentre of deer on the road. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

We’re now in peak season for deer on our roads, spelling danger for East Anglian drivers.

A deer crosses a road in Thetford Forest. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Despite the fact we’re more than half way through a four-week lockdown, quieter roads across Norfolk and Suffolk could prove more of a danger to our deer population.

East Anglia is the epicentre of increased incidences of dead and alive deer spotted by drivers, with the area around Thetford Forest on the Norfolk/Suffolk border a well known hotspot for deer collisions in the region.

There are three main dangers right now – a combination of seasonal migrations, a twilight rush hour and quieter lockdown roads could lull animals into a false sense of security.

A survey between The AA and the British Deer Society revealed that two-fifths of people most likely to be driving later in the evening said they encountered more deer and other animals on the road during the first lockdown and afterward. An AA survey among 13,800 members found the epicentre of deer encounters and collisions was in the east of England.

A deer warning road side by the side of country road. Picture: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You may also want to watch:

While one in 20 drivers across the UK said they had seen more deer killed or roaming on the road during or since the spring lockdown, that figure shot up to one in nine in eastern counties.

Of particular concern to the British Deer Society and the AA are the high percentages of the young and least experienced drivers who have run into deer and other wildlife on these quieter roads.

While, overall, 16% of UK drivers have seen an increase in deer and other wildlife on roads during or since the lockdown, 42% of 18 to 24-year olds have come across more animals while driving.

On minor roads, 17% of those younger drivers, probably because they are most likely to drive in the evening for sport and social activities, have encountered more live deer and 9% have seen more dead deer.

On main roads, among the same age group of drivers, 13% have seen more alive deer and 10% have seen more carcases.

David McAuley, British Deer Society’s CEO, said: “Road traffic accidents involving deer are sadly an all too frequent occurrence in the UK as well as in many other countries, especially in autumn and early winter, during breeding season. We would urge drivers to be extra careful especially on roads where there are wildlife warning signs, and also driving through rural areas.

“The quieter roads due to Covid-19 restrictions have also made this year’s statistics more concerning and we would especially urge all drivers to be more deer aware as the evidence shows an increase in collisions during the first Covid-19 lockdown.”

These tips will help if you see a deer:

Driving deer aware means reducing speed and watching out for deer on the edge of the road, especially at dawn and dusk. If you see a deer crossing in front of your car, slow down and expect more to follow. After dark, do use full-beam when there is no opposing traffic, but, when a deer or other animal is noted on the road, dim your headlights.

Do not swerve to avoid deer — it could result in a more severe crash. And only brake sharply and stop if there is no danger of being hit by following traffic. If an accident does occur, drivers and passengers should not attempt to remove dead or injured deer.

Call the police, giving as precise a location as you can. They will deal with road safety issues and have access to specialists who will know the best course of action for the animal if it is alive.

Edmund King, the AA’s president said: “AA members and patrols had reported a greater incidence of deer and other wildlife on roads during the lockdown and for a while after. Alive and dead deer were being spotted on roads you would not normally expect to see them, such as closer to and even within villages and other places of human population.

“The AA survey illustrates and quantifies the risk of increased wildlife collisions when roads become quieter with pubs and other evening hospitality closed or reducing their opening hours because of the coronavirus. There is a clear warning to evening and early-morning drivers in general to be on their guard, but in particular young drivers who are more active on the roads at night.”

For more advice visit www.deeraware.com

What should you do if you hit an animal in Norfolk or Suffolk?

You must stop and call the police if you hit a dog, horse, cow, pig, goats, sheep or donkey

You must do this as quickly as you can, whether the animal is killed or not.

You can report any dead animals you find on the road to the local council - this includes wild animals like badgers and foxes, as well as domestic pets such as cats and dogs.

For more information, click here