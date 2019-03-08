9 things you need to know about this year's Deepdale Christmas Market

Visitors to the north Norfolk coast are being invited to a long-running seasonal market to inject some festive spirit into their Christmas shopping.

Deepdale Christmas Market is now in its 11th year and boasts more than 100 stalls to give people a chance to get those special gifts and stock up on local seasonal produce.

Here is our guide to the best reasons to visit Deepdale Christmas Market this winter:

1. More than 100 stalls.

The stalls will be placed in three large marquees - Dalegate Tent, Walkway Tent and Orchard Tent. More than 150 artisans and producers will join the event. As well as stalls around the tents there will be entertainment stages and street food vendors.

2. Now in its 11th year.

The event offers an opportunity for Christmas shopping for presents, decorations and food and drink.

3. When is it happening?

It takes place on the weekend of November 29 and 30, and December 1. All stalls are open from 10am to 5pm everyday, so there will be plenty of time to wander the site to explore and check out the array of produce on sale.

4. Months of preparation for a 'giant jigsaw'.

The artisans and producers spend months producing items for the event. Estelle Townshend, one of the market's organisers, said: "The hardest part of organising Deepdale Christmas Market is choosing the stalls each year. There are so many choices to be made and limited space. That constant dilemma of deciding which stalls to repeat from previous years and making space to allow new stalls to join us. It's a giant jigsaw."

5. Dalegate Market is so much more than a market.

Immediately next door, both Deepdale Backpackers and Camping and St Mary's Church throw open its doors to stall holders and visitors, creating two large areas for stalls and extra places to eat and drink including the inside space of the Brick Barn, the charity café in the kitchen of Deepdale Backpackers Hostel, and the stalls amongst the pews of the church.

6. Helping others.

Jason Borthwick, another market organiser, said: "There is something very special about the Christmas Market and the fact that we get so many artisans and producers in one place for a lovely festive celebration. Huge thanks to everyone who supports us each year, and to all the team who help us put this event on. Fingers crossed we can raise as much for charity as we did in 2018, when we raised over £10,000."

7. Christmas jumper flash mob!

A unique Chritmas jumper flash mob takes place at the market, as Mr Borthwick explains. "Don't forget to join us for the Christmas jumper flash mob on Sunday December 1 at 2.30pm in the Backpackers Courtyard. Really looking forward to seeing the range of jumpers this year, we've had some quality ones in previous years."

8. Everyone loves a freebie.

As usual entry to Deepdale Christmas Market is free, and car parking is also free. The RNLI and Hunstanton Lions are managing the car parking and would welcome any donations.

9. In case you need to know more...

