Norwich fish and chips stall launches battered sprouts

PUBLISHED: 10:51 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:11 03 December 2018

Battered Sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips. Photo: Barclay Gray

Battered Sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips. Photo: Barclay Gray

Lucy's Fish and Chips

It is the vegetable that divides opinion but a Norwich Market stall is opening to win over some fans with its deep fried sprouts this Christmas.

Lucy’s Fish and Chips, located at stalls 60-61 on row C, has introduced a festive fried side that is bound to split market patrons.

Having already dared to dish up something a little different with battered wedding cake during Prince Harry’s royal wedding, owner Barclay Gray, from Norwich, hopes that customers will embrace his latest deep fried dish.

Lucy's Fish and Chips are serving battered sprouts this Christmas. Photo: Barclay GrayLucy's Fish and Chips are serving battered sprouts this Christmas. Photo: Barclay Gray

He said: “With spouts it’s really a case of love them or hate them but they taste great with salt and vinegar.

The stall is also serving battered mince pies. Photo: Barclay GrayThe stall is also serving battered mince pies. Photo: Barclay Gray

“For those who aren’t sure about the idea I would say go for it, you can pretend that you’re on I’m a Celeb and it’s a Bush Tucker trial.”

As well as selling battered sprouts, the stall is also offering battered Christmas pudding and battered mince pies.

• Would you try battered sprouts? Vote in our poll and let us know.

