Go-ahead for funeral home in centre of village despite objections

The former B&B in Dersingham which Thornalley Funeral Services has applied to turn into a funeral parlour - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to turn a former B&B in the middle of a village into a funeral home have been given the go-ahead despite claims it is the wrong location.

King's Lynn-based Thornalley Funeral Services applied for retrospective planning permission to covert the Ashdene House, at the junction of Hunstanton Road and Chapel Road.in Dersingham.

West Norfolk councillors heard the application had been met with 65 letters of support and 22 objections when they met to discuss it on Wednesday.

Neighbour Kate Hathaway, who was among objectors, told the planning committee: "My kitchen window, which is where the sink, hob and preparation area are overlooks the yard where coffins are to be loaded.

"My upstairs bedroom has an even better view, despite a privacy fence protecting the view from Hunstanton Road."

She said she was concerned about her holiday let, which was also next door to the premises, adding: "Would you want to arrive at your holiday accommodation only to discover it overlooks a funeral business?

"Would you want your children or grandchildren to open their curtains in the morning to see the first hearse of the day being loaded with a coffin?"

Dersingham Parish Council had also opposed the application on grounds it was the wrong location. Borough councillor Judy Collingham said it was "worrying" that any business had gone ahead with a change of use without applying for planning permission.

County councillor Stuart Dark said at the planning meeting there were more discreet locations for a funeral business, adding: "This is the heart of Dersingham, in the centre, you can't miss it."

Raymond Thornalley said his family funeral firm had been taking on funerals of people from the Dersingham area since an established undertaker in the village had closed in December.

He said this meant grieving families had to travel further to make arrangements, adding: "It became clear the Dersingham community needed another funeral director in their local area."

He said supporting comments on the council's website said a funeral director was essential for any community and Ashdene House offered an "excellent opportunity" from which to serve Dersingham.

Councillor Christine Hudson said: "It's part of life and death, we have to have it somewhere." She added more comments had been received in favour than objections.

Councillors voted 14 - one in favour of the application.



















