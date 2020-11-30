Seafront flats plan set for go ahead

Published: 9:13 AM November 30, 2020

Artist's impressions of the proposed development on the former Kit Kat site in Hunstanton. - Credit: David Hannah Homes

Plans for 32 flats on the site of a former night club look set to get the go-ahead.

West Norfolk council has applied to develop the site of the former Kit Kat Club on Southend Road in Hunstanton.

The land has stood empty since the club was destroyed by a fire in April, 1998.

- Credit: John Hocknell

Proposals have been drawn up for for 12 one-bed, 18 two-bed and two three-bed flats in a two and a half storey block.

A report to councillors says the development would help the council meet its target of delivering 537 new homes a year, while six of the flats would be affordable properties.

It adds: "The scheme would result in more year-round residential and economic activity in the local area, which at present is busy mostly only on a seasonal basis. As a residential proposal, the location is eminently sustainable, being close to shops, other town centre uses, employment sites, public transport, public facilities and places of leisure and recreation, which can be readily accessed by foot or by bicycle."

- Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton Town Council has objected because the development will lead to the loss of 100 parking paces.

In its response, it adds: "The proposed properties are going to be well outside the current price ranges of the young members of the local community, although we note that there is some social housing available, the likelihood are that the majority of these properties will become second homes and will not benefit the town in the longer term moving forward, once again the younger community require jobs and have to travel for those opportunities as the town is mainly providing seasonal work at minimum wage levels which puts the affordability range out of their reach as the current/future market stands."

The report to councillors says there have been 15 objections. Ward councillor Paul Beal states: "We have at this moment approximately 300 new homes being built in this town so we have no emergency to build and lose car parking spaces."

Other grounds raised include loss of sea views and overshadowing of neighbouring properties.

West Norfolk council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the plans when it meets on Monday (9.30am).



