When will the decision over the Green Britain Centre be made?

A town council is set to decide if it will take on ownership of an environmental centre as part of an asset change next week.

Swaffham Town Council (STC) and Breckland Council have been in talks about the future of the Green Britain Centre (GBC) since October 2019.

STC will be meeting on Monday, December 14, to decide whether to move ahead with a proposed asset swap with land at Days Field.

Discussions were set aside to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic for a four-month period and talks resumed in July 2020 and have continued through the summer and autumn months.

There will be a 30-minute public question and answer session at the beginning of the meeting, and the crucial vote will be taken in public at approximately 8.40pm.

From 7pm – 8.30pm elected ward members, cabinet members and senior officers of Breckland, and the town council will decide if the swap will go ahead.

Leaders from Swaffham Town Council and Breckland Council have said reviving the Green Britain Centre would be "really exciting" and "of real benefit to local residents".

Town mayor Jill Skinner said: “This could be a really exciting project for Swaffham, it has reached a point where we cannot keep Breckland Council waiting any longer for a decision on the asset swap.

"One way or another we have to make up our minds whether what is on offer meets the ‘fit for purpose’ resolution and whether we have sufficiently mitigated the financial risks, in order to embrace this concept and move forward.

"If not, then both we and Breckland Council, must move on. What will be, will be.”

Paul Hewett, Breckland Council’s executive member for contracts and assets, said: “We believe the proposed asset swap represents real benefits for local residents as it would bring the GBC back into public use while making the most of underused land in Swaffham.

"While we remain hopeful that we can conclude the proposed arrangements soon, if for any reason this is not possible, we may have to take a pragmatic view and consider alternative arrangements with other parties.”

