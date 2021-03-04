News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Announcement on £25m town deal expected soon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:25 PM March 4, 2021   
The King's Lynn waterfront seen from the banks of West Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn waterfront will be revitalised if West Norfolk council's bid for a £25m town deal is successful - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk town will discover soon whether its bid for £25m in government town deal funding has been successful.

Great Yarmouth learned in this week's budget announcement that its bid for £20m in regeneration funding had been successful.

West Norfolk learned in October that it was being given an initial instalment of £750,000 to set up a nursing school at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn.

A spokesman for the borough council said a decision on the remainder of the money was not expected to come in Wednesday's budget, but was expected to be made towards the end of March.

If successful, the council hopes to use the money for projects including revitalising the waterfront, a new housing and leisure development and new walking and cycle routes.

