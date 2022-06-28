OPINION: We owe a debt of gratitude to our farming communities

Opinion

On Monday morning I attended a rehearsal of the spectacular Royal Salute to her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

For on Wednesday and Thursday this week, African drums and an African Choir, together with more than 1,000 Norfolk school children, will perform a remarkable and deeply moving tribute to Her Majesty on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Little I write can prepare you for the poignant, deep emotion and sheer joy of the singing planned: suffice to say, memories are being carved out in the sun and the wind, deep in the Norfolk countryside, which will for Norfolk’s children remain and sustain for a lifetime. Little can be more precious than that. Ella Fitzgerald claimed the only thing better than singing is more singing … having heard some of these children in rehearsal, I can vouch for that indeed.

Last Saturday was Armed Forces Day. Young men and women were being honoured across the nation, some not much older than those singing in our showground choirs whose chosen careers are dedicated to preserving our freedoms and values in this country.

At the start of Armed Forces Day, Richard and I found ourselves in the village of Northrepps, up near the coast, where one remarkable lady, Lorna Fish, as chairman of the Poppylands Branch of the Royal British Legion had coordinated an extraordinary day of remembrance, gratitude and celebration of all the freedoms we too often take for granted in our busy lives today.

It was particularly poignant as I read for the first time the account of how a cousin, Hugh Gurney, came to lose his life in 1944 at Velorcey in France. Hugh, before serving with 2nd SAS, spent all his childhood at Northrepps Hall, roaming the woods, swimming the sea, just as generations of young had done before - and have done ever since.

A naturalist, and an accomplished harpist, Hugh would have been as touched as I to know how faithfully his final sacrifice, aged only 26, was being honoured some 70 years on by the village in which he lived; and loved to its very core.

And such is the beat of life in this extraordinary county of ours. Presenting national honours recently on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, I was privileged to meet quite exceptional, yet deeply humble, Norfolk women and men who continue to do remarkable things within their communities, touching lives, changing lives, even saving lives, on a regular basis. Simply teaching the next generation to be kind, said one, will change our communities forever.

The Lady Dannatt MBE - Credit: Michael Waller-Bridge

Who knew, because I did not, that community ambulance first responders, must raise their own funds to provide their individual medical equipment and do not receive expenses for fuel? So, they not only give their time, level of trained expertise, but fund the vast majority from their own pockets too.

When you come across one of these dedicated volunteers please thank them for what they do day in, day out. They give us the very best possible chance of survival should an emergency require it.

Without question this last month has passed by on a tide of unique and precious memories stemming from Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. Some are personal to individuals, others happily enjoyed by entire communities. Blue skies and sun filled days, bunting and birdsong, newly found laughter from our two Ukrainian guests, mixing with friends again - all these and more mark joy filled days.

Yet without doubt there are tough times ahead, and for a number they are already hitting hard. Ironically as the Royal Norfolk Show returns for the first time in three years, many within our farming communities are facing uncertainty and suffering as seldom before.

Having our African Choir and a thousand schoolchildren expressing their gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her exceptional 70 years of service, will undoubtedly be a unique, powerful, and deeply moving occasion.

But while we rejoice, let us also not forget the generations of men and women who have toiled the Norfolk soils before us - and are still doing so today. We owe our farming communities a profound debt of gratitude indeed. And perhaps never more so than now. Always remember here in Norfolk, you are not alone.