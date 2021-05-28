Published: 6:30 AM May 28, 2021

Deborah has been celebrated for her dedication to care over the past decade. Pictured with Home Instead owner, Chris Carter - Credit: CALVINM/HOME INSTEAD

It may have been her job for the past decade, but for carer Deborah Weller, it doesn't feel like work.

Ms Weller, who everyone knows as Debbie, has been caring for people across Norwich for 10 years.

And recently she has celebrated becoming one of the longest-serving caregivers at local home care company, Home Instead Norwich.

Before joining Home Instead, Ms Weller, of Costessey, had never worked in care but had looked after her son who suffered from muscular dystrophy - a condition that damages and weakens muscles over time.

Knowing that she could use this experience to help more people, she decided to join Home Instead as a caregiver, and has never looked back.

She said: “After 10 years of caring, I still love my job. It doesn’t feel like going to work every day, it is more like visiting my friends.

"I’ve formed strong, close relationships with my clients and really enjoy supporting them in their own homes.

“It is such a rewarding role, and it’s so lovely to know that I am making a difference to the lives of my clients every day.

"I’m so happy to have been doing what I love for the past 10 years, and can’t wait for the next 10. More so, it’s wonderful to work for such a great company who put their clients and their caregivers at the heart of everything they do.”

Deborah has been caring for older people throughout Norwich for 10 years! - Credit: CALVINM/HOME INSTEAD

Ms Weller cares for elderly people across Norwich by keeping them safe, well, and happy in the comfort of their own homes.

She has worked with the company since 2011 and has helped cared for a number of clients, helping them with everything from personal care and home help to specialist dementia and post-discharge care.

Owner of Home Instead Norwich, Chris Carter, added: “Debbie is a fantastic caregiver who is very popular with her clients.

"She is truly dedicated to providing high-quality care and companionship to every single client, forming meaningful relationships, and providing personalised care.

"We are so lucky to have her on board and look forward to continuing working with her moving forwards.”

She was presented with a bunch of flowers and teddy bear as a mark of her dedication to her clients.

And while the support offered varies from person to person, she can usually be found helping individuals with things from personal care and meal preparation, to light housekeeping, as well as providing much-needed companionship.

Ms Weller joins other long-serving careers who have also celebrated 10 years with Home Instead Norwich.

Sara Tink, a former hairdresser of Thorpe St Andrew, decided it was her calling to become a carer after helping to care for her mother who had had a stroke.

Julie Stafford has also spent the past decade caring for elderly and vulnerable people locally through her role as a caregiver at Home Instead Norwich.

Earlier this year, the franchise celebrated its own milestone marking its 10-year anniversary on February 1. They have helped more than 1,000 clients during that time.

Home Instead Norwich, which employs more than 100 members of staff, provides care enabling the elderly to remain living at home for as long as possible.

Mr Carter added: “We take time to care, both for our clients and our caregivers, and are committed to providing safe and comfortable environments for people to work in.”

