Debenhams in Norwich forced to close due to flooding

One of Norwich city centre's biggest shops has remained closed today due to flooding.

Debenhams in Orford Place was hit by the heavy rain over the weekend which has affected electrics in the store.

It is understood the third floor was the worst affected area and water was going through the ceiling.

Various signs have been put up during the morning with updates and the latest said it was due to reopen at 12pm.

But staff at the store said it was likely to take longer.

In a tweet a Debenhams spokesman said it was unclear when business in the store would resume.