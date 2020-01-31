Search

Debenhams store broken into and perfume stolen

PUBLISHED: 12:56 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 31 January 2020

Debenhams on High Street in King's Lynn was broken into. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Debenhams on High Street in King's Lynn was broken into. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Perfume was stolen after a department store in a town centre was broken into.

Debenhams on High Street in King's Lynn was broken into on Friday, January 24.

Debenhams on High Street in King's Lynn was broken into on Friday, January 24.

One of the glass doors to the front of the store was smashed and has since been boarded-up.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at 9.29pm.

A Debenhams spokesman said: "We can confirm that there was a break-in at the store on Friday evening at approximately 9.30pm and we are waiting for the glass to be replaced."

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.29pm on Friday, January 24 to Debenhams on the High Street in King's Lynn to reports of a burglary.

"Fragrance was stolen.

"Enquiries are still ongoing."

