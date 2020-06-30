Search

Advanced search

Police say woman’s death ‘not suspicious’

PUBLISHED: 10:33 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 30 June 2020

St Nicholas Close in King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Sunday Picture: Chris Bishop

St Nicholas Close in King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Sunday Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The death of a woman whose body was found on Sunday is not being treated as suspicious.

The flat in St Nicholas Close, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Sunday Picture: Chris BishopThe flat in St Nicholas Close, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Sunday Picture: Chris Bishop

Police and paramedics were called to a ground floor flat in St Nicholas Close, near the centre of King’s Lynn, on Sunday morning, after conerns over the safety of a woman.

A woman who was aged in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem was carried out yesterday.

Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Neighbours said the woman, who has not been named, had only recently moved into the property.

One said police officers told him a woman had died, but did not say how or when they believed it had happened.

An inquest will be held once the coroner has finished gathering evidence regarding the woman’s death.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli, who has announced his retirement, with staff member Indre Tumenaite. Photo: Steve Adams

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

‘We are not going to be sacking the coach next week’ - Webber on City’s grand plan

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has reiterated the Canaries best players will only go on the club's terms in the future Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli, who has announced his retirement, with staff member Indre Tumenaite. Photo: Steve Adams

Man left with fractured eye sockets and broken nose after attack by trio

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Police say woman’s death ‘not suspicious’

St Nicholas Close in King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Sunday Picture: Chris Bishop