Police say woman’s death ‘not suspicious’

St Nicholas Close in King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Sunday Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The death of a woman whose body was found on Sunday is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics were called to a ground floor flat in St Nicholas Close, near the centre of King’s Lynn, on Sunday morning, after conerns over the safety of a woman.

A woman who was aged in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem was carried out yesterday.

Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Neighbours said the woman, who has not been named, had only recently moved into the property.

One said police officers told him a woman had died, but did not say how or when they believed it had happened.

An inquest will be held once the coroner has finished gathering evidence regarding the woman’s death.